Zacks Research Downgrades Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) to Strong Sell

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Impinj from $211.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Evercore ISI downgraded Impinj from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group set a $155.00 target price on Impinj in a report on Friday. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Impinj from $246.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.56.

Impinj stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $111.18. 368,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,974. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -285.43 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.10. Impinj has a twelve month low of $60.85 and a twelve month high of $247.06.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Impinj had a positive return on equity of 8.49% and a negative net margin of 3.00%.The business had revenue of $92.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Impinj has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.080-0.130 EPS. Research analysts predict that Impinj will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Impinj news, insider Sylebra Capital Llc sold 134,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.36, for a total transaction of $20,242,816.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,132,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,230,374.72. This represents a 10.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 632,420 shares of company stock valued at $100,029,993 in the last quarter. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,332,840,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,465,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,110,000 after purchasing an additional 85,882 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Impinj by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,215,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,957,000 after buying an additional 16,337 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 48.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,209,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,580,000 after buying an additional 393,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Impinj by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 740,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,201,000 after purchasing an additional 8,126 shares during the period.

Impinj, Inc, headquartered in Seattle, Washington, develops Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) solutions designed to connect everyday items to the internet. Founded in 2000, the company pioneered RAIN RFID technology with a focus on transforming supply chain and inventory processes across retail, healthcare, airport baggage handling and manufacturing. Impinj’s platform comprises RAIN RFID tag chips, fixed and handheld RFID readers, gateways, antennas and connectivity modules that enable real-time visibility of tagged items.

Impinj’s product portfolio is built around its core RAIN RFID ecosystem, offering tag chips for high-volume production (Monza series), reader chips for integration into third-party devices and complete reader and gateway systems (Speedway series and xArray).

