Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $275.00 to $250.00. The stock had previously closed at $182.86, but opened at $160.76. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Astera Labs shares last traded at $144.7620, with a volume of 4,402,516 shares.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Astera Labs from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.89.

In other news, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 4,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.69, for a total transaction of $668,467.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 147,040 shares in the company, valued at $21,275,217.60. This trade represents a 3.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 90,459 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.69, for a total value of $13,088,512.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,599,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,467,827.50. The trade was a 5.35% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold 576,936 shares of company stock worth $87,409,540 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Astera Labs by 29.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,049,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,491,000 after buying an additional 2,751,747 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 1,298.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,421,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,643 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Astera Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,599,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Astera Labs by 577.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,127,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,733,000 after purchasing an additional 960,899 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Astera Labs by 151.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,543,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,563,000 after purchasing an additional 929,600 shares during the last quarter. 60.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a PE ratio of 132.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.63.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $270.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.46 million. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 27.50%.Astera Labs’s quarterly revenue was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Astera Labs has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.540 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company’s product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

