Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom (NYSE:TEO) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.55, but opened at $11.65. Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom shares last traded at $11.2840, with a volume of 622,895 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $11.93.

Get Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom

Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom Trading Down 9.1%

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.88 and a 200 day moving average of $10.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -32.58 and a beta of 1.22.

Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom (NYSE:TEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom S.A. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th were issued a $0.0452 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 24th. Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom’s payout ratio is -14.29%.

Institutional Trading of Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEO. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,097,000. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,009,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,717,000 after purchasing an additional 339,416 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 151,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 67,459 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 293,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,409,000 after buying an additional 60,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom by 93.8% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 61,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 29,569 shares during the period.

Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom (NYSE:TEO) is an integrated telecommunications provider based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Originally formed through the 1990 privatization of the state-owned Empresa Nacional de Telecomunicaciones (ENTel), the company was initially backed by Italian state carrier STET and French operator France Télécom. Since its listing on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker TEO, Telecom Argentina has evolved into one of the country’s principal communications groups, offering a comprehensive portfolio of voice and data services.

The company’s core business activities span fixed-line telephony, mobile services, broadband internet and digital television.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.