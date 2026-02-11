Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Short Interest Down 65.5% in January

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 228,043 shares, a decrease of 65.5% from the January 15th total of 661,790 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,970 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,970 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BAB traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,397. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.59 and a fifty-two week high of $27.69. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -202.23 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.16.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.0916 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 20th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 367,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,754,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Millington Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 259,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after buying an additional 23,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 246,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,549,000 after buying an additional 24,409 shares during the period.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to track the performance of the United States dollar-denominated Build America Bonds publicly issued by the United States and territories, and their political subdivisions, in the United States market.

