Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Short Interest Down 65.5% in January

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 228,043 shares, a decrease of 65.5% from the January 15th total of 661,790 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,970 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,970 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
NYSEARCA BAB traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,397. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.59 and a fifty-two week high of $27.69. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -202.23 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.16.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.0916 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 20th.
PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to track the performance of the United States dollar-denominated Build America Bonds publicly issued by the United States and territories, and their political subdivisions, in the United States market.
