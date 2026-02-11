SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 138,368 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 139,840 shares.The stock last traded at $40.5550 and had previously closed at $40.58.
SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.55 and its 200 day moving average is $40.60.
SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.1394 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF
SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Company Profile
The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months. ULST was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by State Street.
