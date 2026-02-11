Short Interest in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW) Decreases By 76.1%

Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 87,515 shares, a drop of 76.1% from the January 15th total of 366,589 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 347,101 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 347,101 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLTW. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 297.8% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 261.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 251,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,745,000 after acquiring an additional 181,593 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 37.3% in the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 9,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000.

Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FLTW traded up $1.85 on Wednesday, hitting $70.66. 818,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,342. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.91. Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.82 and a fifty-two week high of $70.78. The firm has a market cap of $770.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.94.

About Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF

The Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (FLTW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Taiwan RIC Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Taiwanese companies, excluding small-caps. FLTW was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

