Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.49, but opened at $4.29. Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal shares last traded at $4.4975, with a volume of 2,225 shares.

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of -226.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 0.42%.The company had revenue of $16.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.13 billion.

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Company Profile

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation is a major Japanese steel producer formed in 2012 through the merger of Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal. Headquartered in Tokyo, the company operates integrated steelmaking and rolling facilities and is widely recognized as one of the largest steel manufacturers in Japan and among the leading producers globally. Its business scope spans primary steel production, downstream processing, and a range of steel-related engineering and service activities.

The company’s product offering includes a broad portfolio of steel products such as hot- and cold-rolled flat products, plates, pipes and tubes, coated steels, stainless and specialty steels, and high-strength steels tailored for automotive, machinery, construction, energy and infrastructure applications.

