Sound Point Meridian Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SPMC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Sound Point Meridian Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SPMC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th.

Sound Point Meridian Capital Stock Down 10.3%

Shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital stock traded down $1.32 on Wednesday, hitting $11.54. 169,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,032. Sound Point Meridian Capital has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $22.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.94. The company has a market cap of $236.57 million, a PE ratio of 57.70 and a beta of 0.32.

Get Sound Point Meridian Capital alerts:

Sound Point Meridian Capital (NYSE:SPMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.09).

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sound Point Meridian Capital

In related news, major shareholder Guaranty Ltd Assured sold 4,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $65,282.22. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,269,690 shares in the company, valued at $75,409,263.90. This represents a 0.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Matthew E. Forstenhausler bought 4,118 shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $56,004.80. Following the purchase, the director owned 6,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,924.80. This represents a 187.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 8,480 shares of company stock worth $115,727 and sold 10,803 shares worth $156,663. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sound Point Meridian Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Everest Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Everest Management Corp. now owns 79,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Sound Point Meridian Capital by 35.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 77,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 20,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,821,000.

About Sound Point Meridian Capital

(Get Free Report)

Sound Point Meridian Capital Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in third-party collateralized loan obligation equity and mezzanine tranches. Sound Point Meridian Capital Inc is based in NEW YORK.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sound Point Meridian Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sound Point Meridian Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.