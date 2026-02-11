Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th.
Hilton Worldwide has a payout ratio of 6.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hilton Worldwide to earn $9.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.5%.
Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:HLT traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $324.56. 3,828,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,069,972. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.26. Hilton Worldwide has a 52-week low of $196.04 and a 52-week high of $330.98. The company has a market capitalization of $75.44 billion, a PE ratio of 46.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.13.
Hilton Worldwide News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Hilton Worldwide this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Quarterly beat and operating strength: Hilton reported adjusted Q4 EPS of $2.08 (above estimates), RevPAR growth, rising adjusted EBITDA and an expanding global development pipeline across 129 countries — evidence of continued demand and unit growth that supports margins and fee income. Hilton Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results
- Positive Sentiment: Sector tailwinds and analyst momentum: Broader travel recovery and event-driven demand (World Cup, Olympics, return of business travel) plus recent analyst price-target increases are keeping investor interest in premium lodging names like Hilton. 3 Stocks to Play the Summer Travel Boom as Demand Surges Again
- Neutral Sentiment: Valuation debate persists: Analysts and investors note Hilton’s capital-light model and large pipeline justify premium multiples, but the stock is expensive — the debate between growth justification and valuation stretch may keep volatility elevated. Hilton Worldwide Holdings: Growth Justifies Its Expensive Valuation
- Negative Sentiment: FY guidance came in below consensus: Management set FY 2026 EPS guidance of $8.49–$8.61 versus the Street nearer $9.16, which could temper upside if investors re-rate the stock on near-term earnings trajectory. Hilton Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results
- Negative Sentiment: Large investor exit: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square disclosed exiting its Hilton position, a headline that can add selling pressure or signal less confidence from an activist-style owner. Ackman’s hedge fund Pershing Square bets on Meta, exits Hilton
Hilton Worldwide Company Profile
Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.
Hilton’s brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hilton Worldwide
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- The day the gold market broke
Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.