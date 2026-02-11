Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th.

Hilton Worldwide has a payout ratio of 6.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hilton Worldwide to earn $9.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.5%.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HLT traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $324.56. 3,828,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,069,972. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.26. Hilton Worldwide has a 52-week low of $196.04 and a 52-week high of $330.98. The company has a market capitalization of $75.44 billion, a PE ratio of 46.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.13.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.06. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 42.78% and a net margin of 14.19%.The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Hilton Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.490-8.610 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.910-1.970 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton’s brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

