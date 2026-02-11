Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Declares $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the textile maker on Friday, April 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 10.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

Crown Crafts has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years.

Get Crown Crafts alerts:

Crown Crafts Price Performance

Crown Crafts stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.01. 69,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,684. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average is $2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of $32.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.60. Crown Crafts has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $4.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Crown Crafts ( NASDAQ:CRWS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The textile maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.72 million for the quarter. Crown Crafts had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 11.48%.

In other Crown Crafts news, Director Donald R. Ratajczak purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $28,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 331,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,306.80. The trade was a 3.11% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased 25,000 shares of company stock worth $69,000 in the last quarter. 11.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Crown Crafts

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Crown Crafts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown Crafts in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Weinberger Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Crown Crafts in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 72.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 23,365 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 9,802 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 56,348 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Crafts

(Get Free Report)

Crown Crafts, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWS) is a U.S.-based designer, marketer and distributor of infant, toddler and juvenile consumer products. The company develops a wide range of softlines and related accessories, including crib and toddler bedding, blankets, decorative pillows, bath towels and washcloths. Since its founding in 1957, Crown Crafts has focused on combining creative design with functional quality to meet the shifting preferences of young families and caregivers.

The company operates two primary business segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Crafts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Crafts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.