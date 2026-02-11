Digital Realty Trust (DLR) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Digital Realty Trust (NYSE: DLR):

2/11/2026 – Digital Realty Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from $205.00 to $195.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/6/2026 – Digital Realty Trust had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen.

2/6/2026 – Digital Realty Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $184.00 to $189.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/6/2026 – Digital Realty Trust had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $188.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/6/2026 – Digital Realty Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $210.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/6/2026 – Digital Realty Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $212.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2026 – Digital Realty Trust had its “sector weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp.

1/23/2026 – Digital Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating.

1/15/2026 – Digital Realty Trust was given a new $193.00 price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2026 – Digital Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/14/2026 – Digital Realty Trust was given a new $189.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/14/2026 – Digital Realty Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $206.00 to $189.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

1/13/2026 – Digital Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $164.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $161.00.

1/12/2026 – Digital Realty Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $191.00 to $180.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/8/2026 – Digital Realty Trust had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corporation. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $210.00.

1/5/2026 – Digital Realty Trust is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.

12/29/2025 – Digital Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating.

12/22/2025 – Digital Realty Trust had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/18/2025 – Digital Realty Trust is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2025 – Digital Realty Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $206.00 to $184.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/15/2025 – Digital Realty Trust had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.42, for a total value of $655,811.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust Inc alerts:

Digital Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: DLR) is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty’s offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty’s product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.