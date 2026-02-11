Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Stock Price Down 49.6% – Should You Sell?

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 49.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 26.31 and last traded at GBX 28.60. 10,978,723 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,001% from the average session volume of 997,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56.80.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Synthomer from GBX 96 to GBX 62 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synthomer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 90.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.27. The firm has a market cap of £46.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.56, a P/E/G ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 58.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 61.04.

Synthomer plc is a leading supplier of high-performance, highly specialised polymers and ingredients that play vital roles in key sectors such as coatings, construction, adhesives, and health and protection – growing markets for customers who serve billions of end users worldwide.

Headquartered in London, UK and listed on the LSE since 1971, we employ c.3,900 employees across our five innovation centres of excellence and 29 manufacturing sites across Europe, North America, Middle East and Asia.

