Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Insider Sells 1,333 Shares

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 1,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $14,063.15. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 117,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,057.55. This represents a 1.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Didier Papadopoulos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 11th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 816 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $8,274.24.

On Wednesday, January 14th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 804 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $11,682.12.

On Tuesday, January 13th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 1,367 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $20,286.28.

On Monday, January 5th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 6,429 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $101,835.36.

On Friday, January 2nd, Didier Papadopoulos sold 11,650 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $157,391.50.

On Tuesday, December 16th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 1,979 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $27,864.32.

On Monday, December 15th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 5,987 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total value of $89,745.13.

Shares of Joby Aviation stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $10.09. 21,762,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,230,625. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $20.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 2.57.

JOBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.50 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Joby Aviation from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $13.21.

Neutral Sentiment: Company announcement — Joby will release Q4 & full-year 2025 results after the market on Feb. 25 and host a 5:00pm ET webcast; this gives investors a scheduled catalyst and fresh financials to reassess the business. Joby Aviation to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results

Company announcement — Joby will release Q4 & full-year 2025 results after the market on Feb. 25 and host a 5:00pm ET webcast; this gives investors a scheduled catalyst and fresh financials to reassess the business. Negative Sentiment: Large insider selling — multiple executives sold shares this week, including CEO Joeben Bevirt’s sale of 507,182 shares at an average ~$10.62 (~$5.39M). Several other execs (CFO, VP-level insiders and others) also sold smaller parcels, and some insiders reduced holdings by meaningful percentages (e.g., Kate Dehoff reduced ~9.8%). Heavy insider selling can signal liquidity-taking or shift in insider conviction and likely weighs on near-term sentiment. CEO Form 4 (Bevirt) — SEC Filing

Large insider selling — multiple executives sold shares this week, including CEO Joeben Bevirt’s sale of 507,182 shares at an average ~$10.62 (~$5.39M). Several other execs (CFO, VP-level insiders and others) also sold smaller parcels, and some insiders reduced holdings by meaningful percentages (e.g., Kate Dehoff reduced ~9.8%). Heavy insider selling can signal liquidity-taking or shift in insider conviction and likely weighs on near-term sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Rising short interest — short interest jumped ~33.6% in January to ~75.34M shares, now ~12.2% of float. Higher shorting increases downward pressure and raises the risk of volatility around news or the upcoming earnings release (days-to-cover ~2.1). This elevated bearish positioning likely contributes to the stock’s decline today.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 110.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 85,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 44,659 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the first quarter worth about $273,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Joby Aviation by 137.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Inc is an aerospace company focused on developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for urban air mobility. The company’s core mission is to provide zero-emission aerial ridesharing services, combining the speed of helicopters with the cost efficiency and environmental benefits of electric propulsion. Joby’s eVTOL design emphasizes low noise profiles and high reliability, positioning the company to address congestion challenges in major metropolitan areas.

The company’s flagship aircraft is designed to carry a pilot and up to four passengers, offering point-to-point travel at speeds competitive with ground transportation.

