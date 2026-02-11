Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Shares Up 14.4% – What’s Next?

Nidec Corp. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 14.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.77 and last traded at $3.73. Approximately 3,478 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 45,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.26.

Separately, Macquarie Infrastructure cut Nidec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.89. The stock has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.99.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Nidec had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 6.82%. Analysts expect that Nidec Corp. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nidec Corporation is a global manufacturer of electric motors and related systems, supplying components and finished products for a wide range of industries. The company is best known for its precision small motors used in computer hard-disk drives and other compact applications, and it has broadened its product portfolio to include motors, drives, controllers and mechatronic systems for consumer appliances, office automation, industrial equipment and automotive applications.

Its product range encompasses brushless DC motors, induction motors, servo systems, power electronics and complete motor-driven systems designed for energy efficiency and high performance.

