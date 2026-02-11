St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Trading Down 13.4% – Time to Sell?

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 13.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,243 and last traded at GBX 1,255. Approximately 9,472,512 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 29,336,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,449.

Neutral Sentiment: Coverage questions whether the sell-off is an overreaction, noting short-term price volatility may reflect investor fear of AI disruption rather than immediate revenue impact; suggests longer-term fundamentals and client flows will determine outcomes. St. James Place share price dives amid AI disruption jitters: is this an irrational sell-off?

Coverage questions whether the sell-off is an overreaction, noting short-term price volatility may reflect investor fear of AI disruption rather than immediate revenue impact; suggests longer-term fundamentals and client flows will determine outcomes. Negative Sentiment: Reports that Altruist, a low-cost AI wealth-platform entrant, has launched offerings that increase competition across advisers and platforms — the article lists St. James’s Place among established players at risk of margin and flow pressure if advisers or clients shift to cheaper, automated alternatives. St James’s Place, AJ Bell and other financial services giants hit by Altruist AI launch

Reports that Altruist, a low-cost AI wealth-platform entrant, has launched offerings that increase competition across advisers and platforms — the article lists St. James’s Place among established players at risk of margin and flow pressure if advisers or clients shift to cheaper, automated alternatives. Negative Sentiment: Coverage highlights a broader sell-off across European wealth managers led by St. James’s Place after AI-threat headlines — investors are marking down incumbents on fears of disrupted distribution, fee compression and accelerated tech-driven disintermediation. St. James’s Place Leads European Wealth Managers’ Tumble on AI Threat

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STJ. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,160 to GBX 1,600 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,590 to GBX 1,790 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,725 to GBX 1,726 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,475 price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,350 to GBX 1,375 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, St. James’s Place presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,645.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.10, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,434.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,343.98.

We plan, grow and protect the financial futures of over one million clients across the UK by providing holistic advice-led wealth management, delivered exclusively by the Partnership, our group of more than 4,900 highly skilled advisers.

We offer an integrated client proposition, through which we provide financial advice, investment product wrappers such as pensions, investment bonds and ISAs, and offer our own range of investment funds and portfolios.

