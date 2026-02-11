Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Issues Earnings Results

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The network equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 18.38%.The business had revenue of $15.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Here are the key takeaways from Cisco Systems’ conference call:

Cisco reported a beat and momentum in Q2 with record revenue of $15.3B (+10% YoY) and non-GAAP EPS of $1.04 (+11%), raised dividend and continued $3B of capital returns reinforce management’s commitment to shareholder returns and its FY26 guidance.

Cisco reported a beat and momentum in Q2 with and non-GAAP EPS of $1.04 (+11%), raised dividend and continued $3B of capital returns reinforce management’s commitment to shareholder returns and its FY26 guidance. AI infrastructure is a major growth driver — Cisco took $2.1B of hyperscaler AI orders in Q2, now expects AI orders in excess of $5B and to recognize >$3B of hyperscaler AI revenue in FY26, and highlighted product momentum (1M Silicon One chips shipped, new G300 102.4Tb chip and optics).

AI infrastructure is a major growth driver — Cisco took of hyperscaler AI orders in Q2, now expects AI orders in excess of and to recognize >$3B of hyperscaler AI revenue in FY26, and highlighted product momentum (1M Silicon One chips shipped, new G300 102.4Tb chip and optics). Non-GAAP gross margin declined ~120 bps (product gross margin down 130 bps) driven primarily by higher memory costs and unfavorable mix; management is raising prices and revising partner terms but flagged near-term margin pressure.

Non-GAAP gross margin declined ~120 bps (product gross margin down 130 bps) driven primarily by higher memory costs and unfavorable mix; management is raising prices and revising partner terms but flagged near-term margin pressure. Security revenue was down 4% as Splunk shifts from on?prem to cloud (short-term revenue drag), yet new/refreshed security offerings are gaining traction with ~1,000 new customers in Q2 and 2.5M Secure Access users booked.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.54. The company had a trading volume of 34,126,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,151,523. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Cisco Systems has a 1-year low of $52.11 and a 1-year high of $88.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.90. The stock has a market cap of $337.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.87.

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 164,584 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $12,812,864.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 196,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,316,053.30. The trade was a 45.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michael D. Capellas sold 16,150 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $1,248,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 157,218 shares in the company, valued at $12,149,807.04. This represents a 9.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders sold a total of 1,044,865 shares of company stock worth $81,397,635 over the last ninety days. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,498,612 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,318,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,703 shares during the period. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 11.9% during the third quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 8,518,018 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $582,803,000 after purchasing an additional 903,030 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.9% during the third quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 7,094,878 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $480,569,000 after buying an additional 398,144 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 12.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,637,731 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $385,564,000 after buying an additional 627,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,415,532 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $167,216,000 after buying an additional 15,290 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. HSBC increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, President Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.45.

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

