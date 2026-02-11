Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PCRB) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PCRB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 14,966 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 16,255 shares.The stock last traded at $49.26 and had previously closed at $49.33.

Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.38 and its 200-day moving average is $49.38.

Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1721 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%.

Institutional Trading of Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF

Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,106,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,438 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF by 63.9% during the second quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 51,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 19,952 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,303,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $10,145,000.

The Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF (PCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund broadly invests in investment grade US fixed income securities that meet certain environmental, social and governance criteria on a sector-specific basis. The actively managed targets bonds with maturities of three years or more. PCRB was launched on Jan 19, 2023 and is managed by Putnam.

