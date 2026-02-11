Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PCRB) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PCRB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 14,966 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 16,255 shares.The stock last traded at $49.26 and had previously closed at $49.33.
Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.38 and its 200-day moving average is $49.38.
Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1721 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%.
Institutional Trading of Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF
Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF Company Profile
The Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF (PCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund broadly invests in investment grade US fixed income securities that meet certain environmental, social and governance criteria on a sector-specific basis. The actively managed targets bonds with maturities of three years or more. PCRB was launched on Jan 19, 2023 and is managed by Putnam.
