AUO (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Trading Down 5% – What’s Next?

AUO Corporation – Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:AUOTY – Get Free Report) shares fell 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.60 and last traded at $4.60. 318 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 67,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.84.
AUO Trading Up 11.2%
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.29.
AUO Company Profile
AU Optronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) is a Taiwanese manufacturer specializing in thin?film?transistor liquid crystal display (TFT?LCD) panels. Headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, the company designs, develops and produces high?resolution display solutions for a variety of end markets, including televisions, desktop monitors, notebook computers, mobile devices and tablets. In addition to consumer electronics, AU Optronics supplies specialty and industrial displays for applications such as automotive instrument clusters, medical imaging and retail signage.
Founded in 1996, AU Optronics has grown into one of the world’s leading TFT?LCD producers by expanding its fabrication facilities across Taiwan and mainland China.
