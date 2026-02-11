SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39, Zacks reports. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 39.89%.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

CWYUF stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.20. The stock had a trading volume of 8,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,616. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.87. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $16.43 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a $0.1099 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 705.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 28th. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Zacks Research raised SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is a Canada-based real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of retail-focused commercial properties. The trust’s portfolio is anchored predominantly by Walmart Canada, complemented by a mix of other national and regional tenants. SmartCentres targets high-traffic, community-centric locations, offering grocery, discount department, service and specialty retailers within its shopping centres.

Originally established in 1994, the trust has grown through a combination of development, strategic acquisitions and redevelopments.

