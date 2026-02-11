Insider Buying: 4basebio (LON:4BB) Insider Purchases £5,850 in Stock

4basebio PLC (LON:4BB – Get Free Report) insider Hansjörg Plaggemars bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 585 per share, for a total transaction of £5,850.
4basebio Stock Down 4.2%
LON 4BB traded down GBX 25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 565. 805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.47. 4basebio PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 520 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,220. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 609.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 739.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £87.49 million, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.09.
4basebio Company Profile
Our focus is the development of high quality, GMP grade synthetic DNA as well as non-viral nanoparticles which can efficiently and safely deliver fully functional genes to patients. These products and technologies are also available for customers and partners with whom we endeavor to combine our capabilities and know-how to develop gene therapy solutions for clinical development and commercialisation.
