Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:JRI)

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1335 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JRI traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.05. The stock had a trading volume of 119,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,893. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.63. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.59 and a fifty-two week high of $14.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JRI. Closed End Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the 4th quarter worth $883,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 72,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Security Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $184,000.

About Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE: JRI) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company managed by Nuveen Advisors, LLC. The fund seeks to deliver a combination of income and capital growth by investing primarily in securities tied to real assets, including real estate investment trusts, infrastructure funds, master limited partnerships and other real asset-related equities. Launched on March 1, 2007, JRI provides investors with exposure to physical assets that can serve as an inflation hedge while pursuing consistent distribution streams.

The fund employs an active, research-driven approach to portfolio management, targeting high-quality issuers whose businesses benefit from long-term demand trends in sectors such as utilities, energy infrastructure, transportation and agriculture.

