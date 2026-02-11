Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Stock Performance

Shares of AGD stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,376. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.99. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 52 week low of $8.46 and a 52 week high of $13.98.

About Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE: AGD) is a closed-end investment company that seeks to deliver a high level of current income along with the potential for capital appreciation. Managed by abrdn Investment Management Limited, the fund employs an active, research-driven approach to build a diversified portfolio of equity securities issued by companies around the world that demonstrate sustainable dividend payment histories.

The fund’s investment strategy combines top-down macroeconomic insights with bottom-up company analysis.

