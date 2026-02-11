SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.76, but opened at $3.61. SELLAS Life Sciences Group shares last traded at $3.6150, with a volume of 1,096,005 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Trading Down 2.8%

The company has a market cap of $520.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.30.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts expect that SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SELLAS Life Sciences Group news, Director Katherine Bach Kalin purchased 63,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,806.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 104,400 shares in the company, valued at $165,996. The trade was a 154.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SELLAS Life Sciences Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SELLAS Life Sciences Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.38% of the company’s stock.

About SELLAS Life Sciences Group

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of active cellular immunotherapies for cancer. Headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, SELLAS specializes in targeting the Wilms’ tumor 1 (WT1) antigen, a protein commonly overexpressed in a range of hematologic and solid tumors. Since its founding, the company has built a pipeline around the use of peptide-based vaccines designed to train the patient’s own immune system to recognize and attack WT1-positive cancer cells.

The company’s lead product candidate, galinpepimut-S (GPS), is an investigational multi-peptide vaccine directed against WT1.

