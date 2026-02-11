SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.89 and last traded at $44.8740, with a volume of 16116 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.15.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.22 and its 200 day moving average is $40.48. The company has a market capitalization of $881.82 million, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 862,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,655,000 after acquiring an additional 26,765 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 545,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,297,000 after acquiring an additional 18,541 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 527,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,206,000 after purchasing an additional 51,104 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 29.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 520,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,891,000 after acquiring an additional 117,282 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1,491.5% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 467,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,372,000 after purchasing an additional 437,881 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States. The Index is float adjusted, meaning that only those shares publicly available to investors are included in the Index calculation.

