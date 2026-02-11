DSV (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

DSV (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $151.26 and last traded at $151.20, with a volume of 9792 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $151.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on DSDVY. Zacks Research raised shares of DSV from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV in a report on Friday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DSV in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DSV currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

DSV Trading Up 2.5%

DSV Company Profile

The stock has a market cap of $72.86 billion, a PE ratio of 51.54, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.11 and its 200-day moving average is $116.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) is a Danish global transport and logistics company that provides end-to-end supply chain solutions to businesses across a wide range of industries. The firm’s core services include road transport, air freight, ocean freight, freight forwarding, contract logistics and warehousing, together with customs clearance, distribution and value?added services designed to support complex international supply chains.

Founded in the mid-1970s in Denmark, DSV has grown through a mix of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions, notably strengthening its global freight and forwarding capabilities through transactions such as the acquisitions of UTi Worldwide and Panalpina.

