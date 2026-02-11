F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.14 and last traded at $19.0820, with a volume of 990571 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FNB shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on F.N.B. from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. DA Davidson lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on F.N.B.

F.N.B. Trading Down 1.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.59 and its 200-day moving average is $16.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.92.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $457.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.87 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 20.98%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Corporation will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gary L. Guerrieri sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $265,050.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 279,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,945,532.61. This trade represents a 5.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James L. Dutey sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $670,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 49,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,428. This represents a 44.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 18.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 11,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 87,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

About F.N.B.

(Get Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Through its principal subsidiary, FNB Bank, the company provides a broad range of commercial and consumer financial services. Founded in 1864 as the First National Bank of Pennsylvania, F.N.B. has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to become a regional banking franchise.

The company’s main business activities include traditional deposit-taking and lending services, such as checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lines of credit, and consumer and commercial loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.