Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.45 and last traded at $41.4460, with a volume of 311002 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.29.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenspring Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $293,343,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,939,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,030,000 after buying an additional 4,775,954 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 61,231,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,716,000 after buying an additional 4,669,622 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,809,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593,492 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Plan Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $132,114,000.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

