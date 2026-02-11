Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Insider Selling

Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $5.80 and last traded at $5.8550, with a volume of 395559 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

Specifically, CEO Rory P. Read sold 87,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $526,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,506,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,037,620. This trade represents a 5.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rory P. Read sold 78,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $469,818.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,594,065 shares in the company, valued at $9,596,271.30. The trade was a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Sprinklr from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Friday, January 16th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Sprinklr from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.89.

Sprinklr Trading Down 3.5%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.77.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Sprinklr had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $219.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sprinklr has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.430-0.440 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.090-0.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprinklr

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Sprinklr by 3.8% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 33,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Sprinklr by 4.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Sprinklr by 20.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sprinklr by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 30,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Sprinklr by 4.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc (NYSE: CXM) is a leading enterprise software firm specializing in customer experience management. The company offers a unified, AI-driven platform designed to help organizations engage customers across multiple digital and social channels. By consolidating marketing, advertising, research, care and engagement functions into a single SaaS solution, Sprinklr enables brands to deliver consistent and personalized experiences at scale.

Sprinklr’s platform includes modules for social media management, customer service automation, social advertising and market research, supplemented by AI and machine learning capabilities.

See Also

