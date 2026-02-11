Day Hagan Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Day Hagan Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 59,893 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 37,420 shares.The stock last traded at $49.5840 and had previously closed at $49.31.

Day Hagan Smart Sector ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.17. The stock has a market cap of $569.71 million, a P/E ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 0.85.

Day Hagan Smart Sector ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.2511 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 51.0%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Day Hagan Smart Sector ETF

Day Hagan Smart Sector ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Day Hagan Smart Sector ETF stock. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new stake in Day Hagan Smart Sector ETF ( NYSEARCA:SSUS Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

The Day Hagan\u002FNed Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (SSUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed US fund-of-funds that overweights and underweights 11 US large-cap sectors based on proprietary risk model. SSUS was launched on Jan 17, 2020 and is managed by Day Hagan.

