Day Hagan Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Day Hagan Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 59,893 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 37,420 shares.The stock last traded at $49.5840 and had previously closed at $49.31.
Day Hagan Smart Sector ETF Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.17. The stock has a market cap of $569.71 million, a P/E ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 0.85.
Day Hagan Smart Sector ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.2511 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 51.0%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Day Hagan Smart Sector ETF
Day Hagan Smart Sector ETF Company Profile
The Day Hagan\u002FNed Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (SSUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed US fund-of-funds that overweights and underweights 11 US large-cap sectors based on proprietary risk model. SSUS was launched on Jan 17, 2020 and is managed by Day Hagan.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Day Hagan Smart Sector ETF
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- The day the gold market broke
Receive News & Ratings for Day Hagan Smart Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day Hagan Smart Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.