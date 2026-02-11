Reviewing iCoreConnect (NASDAQ:ICCT) and Maquia Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:MAQC)

Profitability

This table compares Maquia Capital Acquisition and iCoreConnect’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maquia Capital Acquisition N/A -10.66% 10.86% iCoreConnect -263.12% -1,451.73% -171.32%

Volatility and Risk

Maquia Capital Acquisition has a beta of -0.03, meaning that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iCoreConnect has a beta of 32.06, meaning that its share price is 3,106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Maquia Capital Acquisition and iCoreConnect”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maquia Capital Acquisition N/A N/A -$960,000.00 ($0.03) -71.33 iCoreConnect $11.05 million 0.00 -$15.55 million ($44.40) 0.00

Maquia Capital Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than iCoreConnect. Maquia Capital Acquisition is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than iCoreConnect, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.4% of Maquia Capital Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.4% of iCoreConnect shares are held by institutional investors. 92.7% of Maquia Capital Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 59.4% of iCoreConnect shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Maquia Capital Acquisition beats iCoreConnect on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maquia Capital Acquisition

Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus its search on technology-focused middle market and emerging growth companies in North America. Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

About iCoreConnect

iCoreConnect Inc., a cloud-based software and technology company, provides Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) compliant cloud-based software as a service (SaaS) in the United States. The company’s products include iCoreRx, a HIPAA compliant electronic prescription software; iCorePDMP, a solution that checks the patient’s Prescription Drug Monitoring Program (PDMP) history before prescribing controlled substances; iCoreVerify and iCoreVerify+, a HIPAA compliant SaaS solution that automatically retrieves a patients insurance eligibility breakdown to verify their benefits in advance of their appointment and on-demand; iCoreHuddle and iCoreHuddle+, a tool to instantly reveal the revenue potential of each patient; and iCoreCodeGenius, a medical coding reference SaaS solution. It also offers iCoreExchange, a SaaS email solution that allows doctors to send and receive secure email with attachments to and from other healthcare professionals; iCoreCloud, ability to backup their on-premise servers and computers to the cloud; iCoreClaims, for processing and managing claims submitted by policyholders or dental care providers; iCorePay, a patient payment processing solutions for payment and revenue cycle tracking; iCoreSecure, secure SaaS solution that solves privacy concerns in the insurance, real estate, financial and many other industry sectors; and iCoreIT, an IT managed services. The company was formerly known as iMedicor, Inc. and changed its name to iCoreConnect Inc. in June 2017. iCoreConnect Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Ocoee, Florida.

