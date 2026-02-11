Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Amadeus IT Group SA Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $60.1750 and last traded at $60.1750, with a volume of 9701 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Santander raised Amadeus IT Group to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Amadeus IT Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMADY

Amadeus IT Group Trading Down 5.5%

Amadeus IT Group Company Profile

The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.77 and its 200 day moving average is $76.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.77.

(Get Free Report)

Amadeus IT Group is a global travel-technology company that develops and supplies software and IT services for the travel and tourism industry. Founded in the late 1980s as a technology venture by a group of European airlines, Amadeus has evolved into an integrated provider of distribution, passenger service systems and operations software used across the travel value chain. The company’s platforms support booking, ticketing, departure control, inventory and other core travel transaction functions for industry participants.

Amadeus’s product offering spans a global distribution system used by travel agencies and online travel sellers, airline passenger service systems (notably the Altéa suite), airport operations and departure control solutions, as well as software for hotels, rail operators and car rental companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amadeus IT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amadeus IT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.