Short Interest in Pensana Plc (OTCMKTS:PNSPF) Rises By 214.6%

Pensana Plc (OTCMKTS:PNSPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 19,454 shares, a growth of 214.6% from the January 15th total of 6,183 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,878 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 3,878 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Pensana Stock Up 6.8%

PNSPF stock traded up C$0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$1.42. 6,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,871. Pensana has a 1-year low of C$0.41 and a 1-year high of C$2.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.42.

About Pensana

Pensana Plc is a critical metals company engaged in the exploration, development and processing of rare earth elements essential for clean energy and high?technology applications. The company’s flagship asset is the Longonjo rare earths project in Angola, which is being advanced toward production of neodymium and praseodymium—key magnets in electric vehicles, wind turbines and consumer electronics. Pensana has structured its operations to address both upstream mining and downstream beneficiation, ensuring that its concentrate is processed into separated rare earth oxides.

To support a robust and secure supply chain, Pensana is developing the Saltend rare earth processing facility in the United Kingdom.

