Short Interest in T. Rowe Price International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TOUS) Drops By 65.6%

T. Rowe Price International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TOUS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 181,157 shares, a drop of 65.6% from the January 15th total of 527,108 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 235,585 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

T. Rowe Price International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA TOUS traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $37.79. The company had a trading volume of 106,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,806. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.63. T. Rowe Price International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $37.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T. Rowe Price International Equity ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 4J Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price International Equity ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 493,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,600,000 after buying an additional 35,898 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price International Equity ETF by 264.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 77,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 55,920 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $368,000. United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,286,000.

T. Rowe Price International Equity ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price International Equity ETF (TOUS) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on total market equity. TOUS is an actively managed fund that aims to invest in stocks of any capitalization that are attractively priced and perceived to have high potential for growth

