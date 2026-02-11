OFS Credit Company, Inc. – 7.875% Series F Term Preferred Stock (NASDAQ:OCCIM) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

OFS Credit Company, Inc. – 7.875% Series F Term Preferred Stock (NASDAQ:OCCIM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1641 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This is a 0.0% increase from OFS Credit Company, Inc. – 7.875% Series F Term Preferred Stock’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.
OFS Credit Company, Inc. – 7.875% Series F Term Preferred Stock Trading Down 0.4%
NASDAQ OCCIM traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.39. The stock had a trading volume of 603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.10. OFS Credit Company, Inc. – 7.875% Series F Term Preferred Stock has a 12 month low of $24.18 and a 12 month high of $26.06.
The company’s investment strategy focuses on senior secured first-lien and second-lien loans, unsecured loans, high-yield bonds and other corporate debt obligations.
