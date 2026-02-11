OFS Credit Company, Inc. – 7.875% Series F Term Preferred Stock (NASDAQ:OCCIM) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

OFS Credit Company, Inc. – 7.875% Series F Term Preferred Stock (NASDAQ:OCCIM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1641 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This is a 0.0% increase from OFS Credit Company, Inc. – 7.875% Series F Term Preferred Stock’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

OFS Credit Company, Inc. – 7.875% Series F Term Preferred Stock Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ OCCIM traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.39. The stock had a trading volume of 603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.10. OFS Credit Company, Inc. – 7.875% Series F Term Preferred Stock has a 12 month low of $24.18 and a 12 month high of $26.06.

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a closed-end management investment company organized as a Maryland corporation in November 2014 and externally managed by OFS Capital Management, LLC. The firm is structured to provide investors with access to private credit markets by investing primarily in debt instruments of middle-market companies based in the United States.

The company’s investment strategy focuses on senior secured first-lien and second-lien loans, unsecured loans, high-yield bonds and other corporate debt obligations.

