Royal Bank Of Canada Has Lowered Expectations for Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Stock Price

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 6.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Incyte from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Incyte from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.94.

Incyte stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.62. The stock had a trading volume of 703,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,004. Incyte has a one year low of $53.56 and a one year high of $112.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.80 and its 200 day moving average is $93.78.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.16). Incyte had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Incyte’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Incyte will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Michael James Morrissey sold 54,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total transaction of $5,254,438.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 31,830 shares in the company, valued at $3,096,740.70. This represents a 62.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 2,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $277,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 22,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,297,300. The trade was a 10.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,225 shares of company stock worth $9,519,745. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Incyte during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in shares of Incyte by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating and set a $135 price target, arguing the pipeline and long-term revenue durability support upside — this provides a strong bullish counterbalance to the guidance weakness. Incyte Buy Rating and $135 Target

H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating and set a $135 price target, arguing the pipeline and long-term revenue durability support upside — this provides a strong bullish counterbalance to the guidance weakness. Positive Sentiment: Quarterly revenue beat: Incyte reported +27.8% y/y revenue growth, driven by Jakafi and Opzelura product sales — this shows the business still has top-line momentum despite near-term guide concerns. Q4 Revenue Beat

Quarterly revenue beat: Incyte reported +27.8% y/y revenue growth, driven by Jakafi and Opzelura product sales — this shows the business still has top-line momentum despite near-term guide concerns. Positive Sentiment: Some analysts/strategists argue the market is overreacting to the guidance miss, framing the pullback as a buying opportunity given the pipeline and Opzelura growth potential. Why The Market Is Overreacting

Some analysts/strategists argue the market is overreacting to the guidance miss, framing the pullback as a buying opportunity given the pipeline and Opzelura growth potential. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call highlighted management’s push to diversify beyond Jakafi, which is strategically important but will take time to materially offset Jakafi patent exposure. Earnings Call Highlights

Earnings call highlighted management’s push to diversify beyond Jakafi, which is strategically important but will take time to materially offset Jakafi patent exposure. Negative Sentiment: EPS missed expectations ($1.80 vs. ~$1.96) and management gave a softer full?year product revenue guide for 2026, which triggered investor concern about near-term growth visibility. 4Q Profit Rises, Soft Forecast

EPS missed expectations ($1.80 vs. ~$1.96) and management gave a softer full?year product revenue guide for 2026, which triggered investor concern about near-term growth visibility. Negative Sentiment: Analysts flagged Jakafi patent vulnerability and a weaker 2026 revenue outlook as key risks; Reuters coverage highlighted that the weak guide amplifies concerns about replacing Jakafi sales as generics approach. Jakafi Patent Concerns

Analysts flagged Jakafi patent vulnerability and a weaker 2026 revenue outlook as key risks; Reuters coverage highlighted that the weak guide amplifies concerns about replacing Jakafi sales as generics approach. Negative Sentiment: Wells Fargo lowered its price target from $107 to $101 and assigned an “equal weight” rating, signaling more conservative near-term expectations from some Street analysts. Wells Fargo Price Target Cut

Incyte Corporation is a Wilmington, Delaware–based biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies in oncology and inflammation. Since its founding in 2002, Incyte has grown from a small research organization into a global enterprise, advancing a portfolio of internally developed and partnered assets. The company’s research and development efforts center on small-molecule drugs and biologics that modulate critical signaling pathways implicated in cancer, autoimmune disorders and rare diseases.

The company’s flagship product is Jakafi® (ruxolitinib), a Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor approved for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera.

