Short Interest in ProShares Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:VERS) Expands By 217.9%

ProShares Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:VERS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 658 shares, a growth of 217.9% from the January 15th total of 207 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 276 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 276 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

ProShares Metaverse ETF Price Performance

ProShares Metaverse ETF stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 714 shares, compared to its average volume of 212. ProShares Metaverse ETF has a 1-year low of $38.98 and a 1-year high of $66.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.30. The company has a market cap of $5.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.44.

Get ProShares Metaverse ETF alerts:

ProShares Metaverse ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The ProShares Metaverse ETF (VERS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Metaverse Theme index. The fund tracks a concentrated index of stocks, spanning a broad range of industries globally, that are positioned to benefit from the development and use of the Metaverse. Stocks are selected based on the amount of exposure to the related theme and weighted based on a modified equal weight strategy. VERS was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by ProShares.

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Metaverse ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Metaverse ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.