Short Interest in ProShares Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:VERS) Expands By 217.9%

ProShares Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:VERS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 658 shares, a growth of 217.9% from the January 15th total of 207 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 276 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.
ProShares Metaverse ETF Price Performance
ProShares Metaverse ETF stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 714 shares, compared to its average volume of 212. ProShares Metaverse ETF has a 1-year low of $38.98 and a 1-year high of $66.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.30. The company has a market cap of $5.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.44.
ProShares Metaverse ETF Company Profile
