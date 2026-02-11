Short Interest in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) Declines By 82.6%

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 4,924 shares, a decrease of 82.6% from the January 15th total of 28,228 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,881 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 39,881 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLTB traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.83. The company had a trading volume of 18,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,882. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.41 and a one year high of $51.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.72. The firm has a market cap of $360.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 0.10.

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 29th. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLTB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 1,269.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 315.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 25,798 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 3,043.4% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 20,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 19,478 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 19.4% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (FLTB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Limited Term Composite index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based bond fund with a primary focus on investment-grade credits and a targeted average maturity between two and five years. FLTB was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

