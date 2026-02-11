Short Interest in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) Declines By 82.6%

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 4,924 shares, a decrease of 82.6% from the January 15th total of 28,228 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,881 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 39,881 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%
Shares of NYSEARCA:FLTB traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.83. The company had a trading volume of 18,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,882. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.41 and a one year high of $51.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.72. The firm has a market cap of $360.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 0.10.
Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 29th. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.97%.
Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Company Profile
The Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (FLTB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Limited Term Composite index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based bond fund with a primary focus on investment-grade credits and a targeted average maturity between two and five years. FLTB was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.
