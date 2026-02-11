Jeffs’ Brands Ltd. (NASDAQ:JFBR) Short Interest Update

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd. (NASDAQ:JFBR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 245,252 shares, an increase of 921.1% from the January 15th total of 24,019 shares. Currently, 10.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 26,319,616 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 26,319,616 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 10.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JFBR shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Jeffs’ Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Jeffs’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Shares of Jeffs’ Brands stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,871,803. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.38. Jeffs’ Brands has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $35.87.

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company. It engages in the sale of various consumer products on Amazon online marketplace. The company offers knife-sharpening sets, sharpeners, and nonslip rubber bases under the KnifePlanet brand; steel and soft-tip dart sets under the CC-Exquisite brand; car door and sets protectors for pets under the PetEvo brand; and bag sets and party supply kits for children under the Whoobli brand. It also provides reusable, self-cleansing pet hair removers for cats and dogs under the Wellted brand; and pest control products under the Fort brand.

