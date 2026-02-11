Orange (OTCMKTS:ORANY) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Orange (OTCMKTS:ORANY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.32 and last traded at $20.30, with a volume of 96167 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.55.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Citigroup raised Orange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Zacks Research downgraded Orange from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Orange to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.19 and a 200-day moving average of $16.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd were paid a $0.2392 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 395.0%.

Orange SA, commonly known as Orange, is a multinational telecommunications operator headquartered in Paris, France. The company has its roots in the former state-owned France Télécom and later consolidated its international operations under the Orange brand. Orange provides a wide range of connectivity and communications services and maintains a significant presence across Europe, and in many countries in Africa and the Middle East, serving both consumer and business customers.

Orange’s core activities include mobile and fixed-line telephony, broadband and fiber internet access, and television services for retail customers.

