SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $371.99 and last traded at $362.5490, with a volume of 7484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $360.49.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 2.3%

The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $342.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.77.

Get SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 75,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,391,000 after acquiring an additional 24,465 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 334.9% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,949,000 after purchasing an additional 19,033 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 70.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,858,000 after purchasing an additional 14,226 shares during the last quarter. Constant Guidance Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,192,000. Finally, Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 1,254.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 12,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.