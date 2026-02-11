FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $57.70 and last traded at $57.4850, with a volume of 1310 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.57.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.43. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Institutional Trading of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Topsail Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (FFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FFEB was launched on Feb 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

