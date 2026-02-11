iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $97.92 and last traded at $97.3770, with a volume of 6646 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.25.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IWX. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 195.6% during the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 42.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market. The Value Index is a subset of the Russell Top 200 Index and measures the performance of equity securities of Russell Top 200 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

