Short Interest in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) Declines By 83.8%

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 12,182 shares, a decrease of 83.8% from the January 15th total of 75,358 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,211 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company's stock are sold short.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NUBD stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.46. 25,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,664. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.40. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.60 and a fifty-two week high of $22.70.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.0688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. bought a new position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 200.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5,388 shares during the period.

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

