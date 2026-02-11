JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $98.87 and last traded at $96.7310, with a volume of 42614 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $97.65.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Stock Down 0.6%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.95.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,000.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.