JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $98.87 and last traded at $96.7310, with a volume of 42614 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $97.65.
JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Stock Down 0.6%
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.95.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,000.
About JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF
The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
