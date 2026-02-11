Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $308.75 and last traded at $306.66, with a volume of 10091 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $306.21.
Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Stock Down 0.1%
The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.54.
Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.893 per share. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF
Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
