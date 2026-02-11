Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $308.75 and last traded at $306.66, with a volume of 10091 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $306.21.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Stock Down 0.1%

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.54.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.893 per share. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTHR. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

