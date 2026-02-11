ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of ESAB Corporation (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $136.40 and last traded at $133.9050, with a volume of 15753 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $134.44.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered ESAB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ESAB from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of ESAB from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price (down from $150.00) on shares of ESAB in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ESAB from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.63.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. ESAB’s payout ratio is presently 10.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESAB. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ESAB by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,123,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,043,000 after buying an additional 33,015 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ESAB by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,043,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,385,000 after purchasing an additional 114,744 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of ESAB by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,945,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,430,000 after purchasing an additional 560,678 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ESAB by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,300,000 after purchasing an additional 16,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in ESAB by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,145,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,014,000 after buying an additional 10,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

ESAB Corporation is a global leader in welding, cutting and gas control technologies, offering a comprehensive portfolio of equipment, consumables and automation solutions. The company’s products include welding power sources, cutting machines, torches, electrodes, filler metals and gas regulating equipment designed to meet the needs of diverse industries. ESAB serves sectors such as construction, shipbuilding, automotive, energy, infrastructure and manufacturing, providing both standard and customized solutions to enhance productivity and quality in metal fabrication and processing.

Founded in 1904 by Swedish inventor Oscar Kjellberg, ESAB pioneered the development of coated welding electrodes, laying the groundwork for modern welding practices.

