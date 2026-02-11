Vanguard All-Equity ETF Portfolio (TSE:VEQT) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Vanguard All-Equity ETF Portfolio (TSE:VEQT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$56.25 and last traded at C$55.80, with a volume of 82252 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$55.73.

Vanguard All-Equity ETF Portfolio Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$54.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$53.15.

Vanguard All-Equity ETF Portfolio Company Profile

Vanguard All-Equity ETF Portfolio (the ETF) seeks to provide long-term capital growth. Fund investing primarily in equity securities. The ETF may do so either directly or indirectly through investment in one or more exchange-traded funds managed by Vanguard Investments Canada Inc (the Manager) or an affiliate or certain other investment funds (Underlying Funds). Under normal market conditions, the sub-advisor will strive to maintain a long-term strategic asset allocation of 100% equity securities.

