CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF (NASDAQ:CCNR) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF (NASDAQ:CCNR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $39.63 and last traded at $39.1110, with a volume of 1737 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.97.

CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF Stock Up 1.5%

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 30.62.

Get CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF alerts:

CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $1.1419 per share. This represents a yield of 358.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF

CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCNR. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $501,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter worth $5,103,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,920,000.

(Get Free Report)

The ALPS CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF (CCNR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund seeks to maximize real returns through an actively managed portfolio of companies from around the globe that are engaged in natural resources, which includes energy, agriculture, as well as base and precious metals and minerals. CCNR was launched on Jul 10, 2024 and is issued by SS&C.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.