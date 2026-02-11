abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE AWP traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.16. 97,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,723. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.74. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $12.21.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Company Profile

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE: AWP) is a publicly traded, closed-end investment company that seeks to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The fund is managed by abrdn plc, a global asset manager, and primarily invests in equity and debt securities of real estate companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) worldwide. By trading its shares on the New York Stock Exchange, AWP offers investors access to a diversified portfolio of real estate assets without the need to directly acquire or manage physical properties.

The fund’s investment strategy emphasizes bottom-up security selection, targeting companies that offer attractive dividend yields, earnings growth potential and stable cash flows.

