Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) Plans $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th.

Taitron Components has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ:TAIT traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.73. The stock had a trading volume of 6,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,874. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 million, a P/E ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.91. Taitron Components has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $5.10.

Taitron Components ( NASDAQ:TAIT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taitron Components had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 27.42%.The company had revenue of $0.53 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Taitron Components stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.29% of Taitron Components as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 18.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taitron Components, Inc is a distributor of electronic components serving original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract manufacturers. The company offers a broad range of passive, active and electromechanical components, including capacitors, resistors, inductors, connectors and circuit protection devices, as well as semiconductors, diodes, transistors and optoelectronic products.

In addition to its standard distribution services, Taitron provides value-added offerings such as inventory management, consignment programs, kitting, testing and drop-ship services.

